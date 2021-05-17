National Bank Financial Boosts Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Price Target to $4.50

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SRMLF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Storm Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.85.

SRMLF stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Storm Resources has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

