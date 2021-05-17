National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) announced a dividend on Friday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4496 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.38.

Shares of NABZY stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. National Australia Bank has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $10.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

