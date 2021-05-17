Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.40.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $608.15 million, a P/E ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $37.41.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. Research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $934,822.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,789 shares of company stock worth $2,245,044 in the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 674,354 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $8,087,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,326,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 115.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 123,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

