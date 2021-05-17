NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $49.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.20. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,044,994.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $635,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,156 shares of company stock worth $8,971,806. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,701,000 after purchasing an additional 171,084 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,096,000 after buying an additional 58,980 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,062,000 after buying an additional 67,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 231.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,711,000 after buying an additional 496,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

