MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €192.21 ($226.13).

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €215.20 ($253.18) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €202.78 and a 200 day moving average of €199.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.14. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €112.40 ($132.24) and a 12 month high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

