MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives $499.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $499.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $6.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $456.95. 1,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,626. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a 52 week low of $299.09 and a 52 week high of $495.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

