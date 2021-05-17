Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 313 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $111.10 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

