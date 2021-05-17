Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $286,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,801 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $78,320,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 607.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 836,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.88 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.19.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

