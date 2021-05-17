Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $268,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,479,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,740 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,027,000 after purchasing an additional 970,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,799,000 after purchasing an additional 355,250 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,903.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

