Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR stock opened at $175.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $102.12 and a one year high of $182.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.87.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

