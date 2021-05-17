Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth $122,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LPL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LG Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:LPL opened at $9.84 on Monday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.20.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.42. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

LG Display Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

