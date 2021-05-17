Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC now owns 138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,420. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13.

