Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 785,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after acquiring an additional 749,144 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.76. 331,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,134,563. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average is $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Truist lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

