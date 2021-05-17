MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 17,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,073. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 99.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that MorphoSys will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth $3,064,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in MorphoSys by 51.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 45.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.