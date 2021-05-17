MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €105.88 ($124.56).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOR shares. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €68.20 ($80.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -16.03. MorphoSys has a one year low of €61.66 ($72.54) and a one year high of €125.20 ($147.29).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

