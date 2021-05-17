Morpheus.Network (MRPH) Tops One Day Volume of $621,745.00

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $54.68 million and approximately $621,745.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00084331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $557.63 or 0.01289061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00115612 BTC.

About Morpheus.Network

MRPH is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

