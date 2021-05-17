Morgan Stanley Raises Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $43.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.5% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

