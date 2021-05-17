Morgan Stanley Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $80.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 51.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $163.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $188.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 59,096 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Albemarle by 233.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 385,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,331,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

