Morgan Stanley Increases Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $145.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

WYNN opened at $126.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.74.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after buying an additional 2,142,871 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $111,574,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $954,773,000 after purchasing an additional 875,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after purchasing an additional 494,023 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

