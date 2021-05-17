Morgan Stanley Boosts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $154.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.65.

NYSE:FIS opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

