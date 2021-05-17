Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ opened at $62.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,064,913 shares of company stock valued at $59,174,292 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.