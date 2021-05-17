Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $65,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $62.37 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock valued at $59,174,292 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

