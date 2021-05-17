Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,780 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Molina Healthcare worth $63,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,278,000 after acquiring an additional 72,390 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,466,176. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $260.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.42 and its 200-day moving average is $223.70. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

