Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 42.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,262.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after buying an additional 152,401 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MHK opened at $219.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

