Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 133 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.9% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,278.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,242.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,958.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,339.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

