Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.50 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.89 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.240 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.48. 384,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,311. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20. Model N has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $452,293.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,942,515.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,327 shares of company stock worth $1,034,391 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

