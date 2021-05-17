Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 163.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,775 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,486,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,506 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,261,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,898,000 after buying an additional 903,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,333,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,682,000 after buying an additional 1,698,152 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,980,000 after buying an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,879,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,721,000 after buying an additional 635,393 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

