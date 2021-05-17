Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.31. Mimecast posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

MIME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $47.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48.

In other Mimecast news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,426.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $753,550.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,000 shares of company stock worth $9,109,360. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

