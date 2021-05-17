Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $123,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $171.01 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

