Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Workday by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,990,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106,280 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,459,000 after purchasing an additional 304,728 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Workday by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,449,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,409,000 after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $228.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.35. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.84 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

