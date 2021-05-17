Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 479 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,214,000 after acquiring an additional 103,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after acquiring an additional 494,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 77,713 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PENN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Shares of PENN opened at $80.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.60. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.