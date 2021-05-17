Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 4,400 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 4,400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastly by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,817 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fastly by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,316 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 134.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 129.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $42.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $664,900.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,123,106.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,296 shares of company stock worth $27,160,840. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.