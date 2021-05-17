Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 236.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,417,576,000 after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,186,000 after acquiring an additional 207,918 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,150,000 after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,657,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 58,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $334.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $249.22 and a 52-week high of $340.16. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $5,029,191. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.