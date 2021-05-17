Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $164,000 Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,274,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,136,000 after acquiring an additional 643,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220,290 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,501,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,378,000 after acquiring an additional 463,800 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.33 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

