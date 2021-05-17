MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MMT stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.

In other news, Director Steven E. Buller purchased 9,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58,959.24 per share, for a total transaction of $535,055,103.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,869,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

