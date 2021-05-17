Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.500-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $821.90 million-$835.71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.84 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 31.450-31.900 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,077.86.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD stock traded up $21.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,274.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,555. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $678.85 and a 1 year high of $1,339.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,249.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,172.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.