Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.89.

MRU has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

MRU traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$57.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.71. Metro has a 52 week low of C$52.63 and a 52 week high of C$66.25. The firm has a market cap of C$14.27 billion and a PE ratio of 17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

