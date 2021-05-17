Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.40 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

NYSEMKT:MTA opened at $9.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.48 million and a P/E ratio of -74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 1st quarter worth $1,441,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 76.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

