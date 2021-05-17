Meta (MTA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.34 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Meta coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00084593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.33 or 0.01232936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00064600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00113993 BTC.

About Meta

Meta is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.