Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $51,000 Investment in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 541,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $58.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -137.78%.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

