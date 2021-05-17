Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 714.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 277,059 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,755,000 after purchasing an additional 381,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,803,000 after purchasing an additional 46,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,398,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $196.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $197.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.98.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

