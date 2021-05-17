Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 576 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 360.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in YETI by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in YETI by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YETI opened at $88.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on YETI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

