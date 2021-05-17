Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 176.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in PNM Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in PNM Resources by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNM. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.