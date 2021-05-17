Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,887 Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritone by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Veritone by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Banta Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Veritone by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,401,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after acquiring an additional 81,549 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritone alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VERI. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veritone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

VERI stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $599.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. Veritone, Inc. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.