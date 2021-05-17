Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) PT Raised to C$8.00

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MFCSF opened at $6.18 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

