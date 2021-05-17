Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) PT Raised to $9.75

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from $7.75 to $9.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:MFCSF opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2236 per share. This represents a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

