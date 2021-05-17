Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP) Insider Buys A$29,240.10 in Stock

Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP) insider Robert (Max) Johnston acquired 5,517 shares of Medical Developments International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.30 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,240.10 ($20,885.79).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.03.
Medical Developments International Company Profile
See Also: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Developments International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Developments International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.