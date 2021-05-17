McNamara Financial Services Inc. Buys 449 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 719,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,793 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,650. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $82.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

