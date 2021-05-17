McNamara Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after purchasing an additional 168,588 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.89. 41,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,609. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $120.25 and a 1 year high of $128.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.44.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

