McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,884. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $195.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.25. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $130.37 and a 1-year high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

